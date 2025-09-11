BARCLAY: The purge of right-wing politics in Canada

On August 25, America’s President Donald Trump emphatically condemned the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) for its ongoing efforts to oppress all right-wing ideology in South Korea and persecute its political opponents.President Trump declared “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution.” and that “I heard bad things … It [doesn’t] sound to me like South Korea.” Unfortunately, President Trump is absolutely correct: Right-wing ideology and politics are currently being relentlessly purged from South Korea by its ruling party and President..EDITORIAL: The assassination of Charlie Kirk: The Left’s war on dissent.And yet, the DPK’s open persecution of right-wing ideology and politics in South Korea is by no means uncommon or an aberrance within the international political system.In fact, it is clear that all right-wing ideology and politics have become openly persecuted in Canada over the course of the past Liberal decade.Firstly, all right-wing political self-expression and discourse in Canada has been censored and suppressed since the advent of the Liberal government in 2015..For example, conservative media outlets are routinely silenced and right-wing reporters are often denied access to politicians in Canada. Furthermore, over the past decade, Canadian citizens have routinely been precluded from espousing right-wing values and prevented from commenting on political issues and at public forums by Canada’s Liberal politicians and left-wing political actors.In addition, right-wing ideology has been systematically exterminated throughout every Canadian university and college, due to the fact that Canada’s academic ecosystem is utterly beholden to radical leftist ideology and now severely punishes any attempt to publicly support conservative values or extoll right-wing ideology on campus.In fact, Canadian society has become violently polarized, and “right-wing extremism” has become increasingly prevalent, due to the fact that any Canadians who publicly espouse right-wing values and ideologies, such as populism, have long been denied earnest access to the overwhelming majority of all legitimate avenues for political expression..HANNAFORD: When politics becomes murder.Moreover, right-wing political actors have been relentlessly oppressed and ‘Other’-ed in Canada over the past decade of Liberal government.For instance, right-wing political actors and organizations have been consistently punished for their values and precluded from numerous fundamental human rights, such as the “right to freedom of expression” and the “right to religious liberty.” In addition, from 2015 to 2025, Canada’s former Prime Minister himself, Justin Trudeau, frequently misconstrued populists as some species of crypto-nazi and attempted to associate all right-wing ideology with the accusations of bigotry and fascism that have plagued America’s President Donald Trump..Sadly, even the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has become an instrument for the ‘othering’ of conservatives in Canada under the auspices of the Liberal government and recently regurgitated the tired leftist trope that any right-wing or “traditional values” are “a sign that [a person is] becoming more extremist.”Finally, the Liberal government has shamelessly violated Canada’s laws and abused the Canadian state’s fundamental democratic processes, in order to extinguish right-wing ideology and politics in Canada.For example, the Christian musician, Sean Feucht, recently had numerous permits to hold events on public property across Canada cancelled and revoked by various aspects of the Canadian government, due to the fact that he is an open populist and has publicly expressed his own personal right-wing values and ideology..EDITORIAL: Alberta teachers union selfishly puts itself before students.Furthermore, in 2022, the Liberal government enacted Canada’s Emergencies Act and explicitly violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms itself, in a shameful effort to oppress the Freedom Convoy and its bevy of right-wing supporters during the COVID-19 pandemic.In fact, the Democracy Index itself has confirmed that “Tensions … between the Liberal federal government and the Conservative-led provinces [are] now one of the biggest risks to Canada’s political stability,” specifically because the Liberal government has flagrantly abused and manipulated Canada’s fundamental democratic processes in order to ignore the values of conservative Canadians and exclude right-wing needs from Canada’s national trajectory..Even the immensely popular secessionist movement that has recently captivated the Province of Alberta is itself overwhelmingly a response to the Liberal government’s overt suppression of right-wing values, ideology, and politics in Canada over the course of the past decade.Unfortunately, despite the fact that South Korea’s ongoing purge of right-wing ideology has recently attracted President Trump’s ire, it is evident that the open persecution of conservative ideology and politics is by no means unique to the Korean nation or at all uncommon within the international political system..BERNARDO: Peel’s principles, self-defence, and the reality of human nature.In fact, it is clear that all right-wing ideology and politics have become openly persecuted in Canada over the course of the past Liberal decade. More importantly, it is readily apparent that any Canadian who refuses to worship at the altar of modern Liberalism will inevitably be forced to confront a grim reality. The conservative has become the most openly scorned and oppressed minority in Canada.William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as the Principal Analyst at PCBG: Management and Consulting. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG.