BARCLAY / WILSON: Jews, guns, and the truth about personal security in Canada post-October 7

Recently, three Islamic extremists were arrested and “accused of hunting women and Jews” in Toronto “as part of a [grotesque] hate plot.”Unfortunately, the shocking revelation that Islamic radicals are currently attempting to abduct Jewish women and girls off the street in Liberal Canada is no surprise, and has merely served to brutally illustrate one of the modern era’s most macabre truths: No ceasefire in the Middle East will ever entail any peace for Canada’s Jewish community or an end to the antisemitic violence that has now become an inevitable aspect of Jewish life in the wake of October 7.In fact, it is clear that the Liberal government has actually permitted antisemitic violence to become normalized post-October 7 and that Jews in Canada can no longer entrust their individual safety to the Liberal government..WELLS: Faith, family, and freedom — does Western independence put too much under one banner?.Rather, it is readily apparent that every Jew in Canada must now strive to become a gun owner and, thereby, the guarantor of their own personal security.Firstly, the Liberal government has permitted antisemitic hate crime to become endemic and Jewish life is now openly at risk in Canada.For example, violent antisemitic hate crime increased by 208% in 2023 alone, and, throughout 2024, Canada’s Jewish community was forced to endure a record 6219 antisemitic incidents, or 17 outpourings of Jew-hatred per day. In addition, gunshots have been fired into various Jewish schools, multiple historic synagogues have been firebombed, and countless vulnerable Jewish people have been savagely attacked..Furthermore, the outbreak of antisemitic terrorism is now imminent in Canada and a constant, sordid reality of daily life for every Jewish Canadian. In fact, over 100 Jewish organizations and communities across Canada have already been collectively targeted with a bomb threat, and even the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC) itself has recently confirmed that Canada will “experience a lone-wolf terror attack soon…and antisemitism [will] overwhelmingly [be] the motivating factor.” Moreover, the Liberal government has publicly abandoned Canada’s Jews and openly encouraged the outbreak of Jew-hatred in Canada.For instance, former Liberal MP, Bill Casey, has ghoulishly declared that it is not at all antisemitic or “uncommon for Jews around the world now to be shown scorn and disrespect…in the hope that the message will reach the Netanyahu government that what the Israel government is doing in Gaza is unacceptable.” In addition, over the past decade, the Liberal government has enthusiastically endorsed various overtly anti-Israel policies and antisemitic canards, such as the tattered claim that the nation of Israel indulges in “…the killing of women and children, of babies.” .MCTEAGUE: Will Maduro's fall be Canada’s wake-up call?.In fact, the terrorist organization Hamas has glibly thanked the Liberal government for its stalwart support in the struggle against ‘The Jews’ on multiple occasions, and, in 2024, Anthony Housefather, a Jewish Member of Parliament (MP), almost abandoned the Liberal Party altogether, as a result of the Liberal government’s openly anti-Israel politics, tacit support for terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, and utter unwillingness to at all confront antisemitism in Canada post-October 7.Therefore, it is incumbent on the Jewish community in Canada to take ownership of their own safety. It has never been more apparent that they are on their own. Self-defence is the most basic of human rights and a firearm is a uniquely effective tool to ensure your preservation. Taking the Canadian Firearm Safety Course, applying for a licence, and becoming proficient in the use and handling of firearms must be a priority. .Unfortunately, it is evident that no ceasefire will ever broker an end to the antisemitic violence that has now become a consistent aspect of Jewish life post-October 7.In fact, it is clear that the Liberal government has actually permitted antisemitic violence to become normalized post-October 7 and that Jews in Canada can no longer entrust their individual safety to the Liberal government.Rather, it is readily apparent that every Jew in Canada must now strive to become a gun owner and, thereby, the guarantor of their own personal security..HAUBRICH: Saskatchewanians want Moe to keep province carbon tax-free.More importantly, it sends a clear and overwhelming message to the government, that citizens, and in particular, Jewish Canadians, refuse to be helpless victims to their failed policies, political pandering, and sheer cowardice. What will it take to enact real change, when we’ve already seen some of the most depraved acts of antisemitism played out on the streets of Canada? Enough. William Barclay is an award-winning political theorist and policy expert, as well as one of Canada’s foremost young conservative voices. Follow him on Twitter/X @WillBarclayPCBG. Tracey Wilson is the VP of Public Relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, an authority on firearm policy, and has served as an expert witness on multiple parliamentary committees. Follow her on Twitter/X @TWilsonOttawa.