BARDOSH: Canada, we still need a real COVID inquiry

As writer Kevin Bardosh points out below, the social fabric of Canada was ruptured by governmental responses to COVID-19, with significant effects on domestic violence, child abuse, gender relations and social polarization. Pandemic policies impacted children and teenagers at crucial points in their education and psychosocial development and are predicted to have various long-term consequences. Writer Kevin Bardosh says we need to know what our governments did to us during the COVID-19 crisis Western Standard files

Western Standard Guest Columnist Loading content, please wait...