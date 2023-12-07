Opinion

BARNES: Alberta's net-zero appeasement has failed

Climate activists present Alberta with the Fossil of the Day award at COP28. Trying to find agreement with climate-change zealots is getting Alberta nowhere, writes former MLA Drew Barnes, and is in fact a form of appeasement.
Climate activists present Alberta with the Fossil of the Day award at COP28. Trying to find agreement with climate-change zealots is getting Alberta nowhere, writes former MLA Drew Barnes, and is in fact a form of appeasement. Courtesy of CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Appeasement
Neville Chamberlain
net-zero

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news