There’s no nice way to say it: public faith in Canada’s democratic institutions is dying.

Evidence of the erosion of trust can be seen in election turnout.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Alberta had a referendum to end Equalization that won by 64% roughly. It was left to wither and die by the United Conservative Party, ignored by the federal government, and now ignored by the current United Conservative Party. There is NO democracy in Alberta nor Canada.

Sir, I had great respect for you when you stood up for your constituents, but even you gave up on politics.

Pull your loved ones from the cities, and let them burn themselves to the ground. There will be zero reform of any political, medical, or legal system in Canada until they fail completely and everyday citizens build a new system from the ashes. Name 1 single system in Canada that actually works for the citizens, comes in under budget, and reaches it's stated goals. No one works for the citizens, everyone seems to be working against us. The system is broken beyond recognition or repair.

