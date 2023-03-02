Little Orphan Annie

"Tomorrow, tomorrow," sang Little Orphan Annie. Same with the Smith government, when it comes to making conservative budgetary decisions, argues MLA Drew Barnes, the Independent member for Cypress-Medicine Hat.

With this year’s pre-election budget, the UCP provincial government has missed a key opportunity to put Albertans first.

With sky-high projected revenues, this government had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset Alberta’s economy in favour of the little guy. But once again, the UCP prioritized shortsighted spending increases and corporate handouts, over our working families and small business owners.

eldon628
eldon628

Great article Drew! No government really wants to tackle the elephant in the room. That being unionized public servants and defined benefit pensions. With ever growing government it is the demise of fiscal freedom. I agree with you. A strong middle class is necessary for a free and prosperous people.

Danielle needs to aggresively take the next steps of the free Alberta strategy.

