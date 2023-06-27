Alberta Legislature

Perhaps the greatest strength of our democracy is that it guarantees us an opportunity for a fresh start at semi-regular intervals. While new governments are saddled with the consequences of previous mistakes, there is always hope for something better.

In the wake of former Premier Kenney’s failed leadership here in Alberta, our provincial government has a chance to turn the page. However, if history teaches us anything, it’s that there is no institution in our society more resistant to change than government. True, lasting change always starts with the grassroots.

Drew Barnes cropped

Drew Barnes 

Tags

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Truer words where never spoken. We elect different governments, different parties to govern, but seem to get the same results. Why is that? Well it isn’t the politicians or the parties fault, it is a failure of the system, the system itself is broken, and government is to blame. The system allows for people to be elected and appointed to ministers positions with absolutely no experience in the department they are appointed to run, allowing for many unelected officials to be hired to run the department, while the elected official simply rubber stamps anything put in front of them. The system is slanted to get the results that are wanted, ie, west versus east, PEI has far more representation in federal government than Alberta does, few constituents per riding, more senate seats per capita and so on, broken system. The defeats government survives by dividing the nation, east vs west, white vs black, religious vs non religious and on it goes, broken system, tge system does not allow for politicians to be held to account, they hold immunity in the HoC, allowing for lies and insults, they set up the system to be that way. In Alberta we have major cities holding almost all the cards, all the hospitals, all the specialty centers, centers of political power, and so on, while rural areas are virtually ignored. Take for example the talk that never goes away about charging rural people to travel into cities, but never will they be willing to pay to travel outside their cities, look at the last electoral map of the province, only small blips inside the cities voted NDP, yet they hold an incredible amount of seats and power in the legislature, they have no idea how rural Albertans live, but yet there they are sitting and supposedly representing all Albertans. The system is broken, set up blot actually benefit a few, and tax the rest, a rural worker must travel, to and from work, to and from grocery stores, with absolutely no government funded transit available, we are taxed for doing so, yet urban dwellers are given subsidies transit service. These are just few things that are part of a brown system, personally I don’t think it is salvageable, like a building with a rotten foundation, t might be Albert to tear it to the ground and start all over.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I believe that while Mr Barnes was a MLA he often commented on a system that would address rural vs urban. It was a loss when he removed himself from public service. Hopefully someday he will return.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Yes, absolutely, well said Mr. Barnes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.