Perhaps the greatest strength of our democracy is that it guarantees us an opportunity for a fresh start at semi-regular intervals. While new governments are saddled with the consequences of previous mistakes, there is always hope for something better.
In the wake of former Premier Kenney’s failed leadership here in Alberta, our provincial government has a chance to turn the page. However, if history teaches us anything, it’s that there is no institution in our society more resistant to change than government. True, lasting change always starts with the grassroots.
That’s what makes MLAs so important.
In our system, unelected bureaucrats, unions, corporations and foreign interests all have multiple ways to influence public policy. But to be heard at the highest levels, most Albertans are forced to rely solely on their locally elected representative.
The first priority of good MLAs must be to put the concerns of local families and communities first. As my father used to say, “The good Lord gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason.” To be effective, MLAs must start by truly listening to their constituents, and then honestly reflecting their views inside and outside the Legislature.
In 11 years serving as an MLA, I never met a constituent demanding that government create more corporate welfare schemes, award more lucrative contracts to political insider or do more to drive up consumer prices. However, I met thousands of people who want smaller government, more transparency and accountability, and lower consumer prices.
Clearly, government isn’t listening.
Since taking office in 2019, the UCP government has seen fit to increase total spending by $12 billion dollars annually above NDP levels, with further increases budgeted over the next three years. Meanwhile the provincial government has sought to institutionalize corporate welfare through the use of crown corporations, designed to minimize public transparency and accountability. As for consumer prices, Trudeau’s carbon tax and Alberta’s industrial carbon tax are both driving up the price of everything Albertans purchase.
My challenge to Alberta’s MLAs is clear: Go home and listen to your constituents. They know what is needed. If our province is ever to achieve its full potential, we need to get back to the small government, free market fundamentals that made Alberta strong and free in the first place.
Yes, change of this sort will never appeal to the vested interests and government insiders who benefit and profit from the status quo. So what? Our province doesn’t belong to them. Alberta belongs to Albertans.
The grassroots are speaking. Whether change is possible comes down to one question: Who is listening?
Until the last Alberta election, Drew Barnes represented the constituency of Cypress-Medicine hat.
(3) comments
Truer words where never spoken. We elect different governments, different parties to govern, but seem to get the same results. Why is that? Well it isn’t the politicians or the parties fault, it is a failure of the system, the system itself is broken, and government is to blame. The system allows for people to be elected and appointed to ministers positions with absolutely no experience in the department they are appointed to run, allowing for many unelected officials to be hired to run the department, while the elected official simply rubber stamps anything put in front of them. The system is slanted to get the results that are wanted, ie, west versus east, PEI has far more representation in federal government than Alberta does, few constituents per riding, more senate seats per capita and so on, broken system. The defeats government survives by dividing the nation, east vs west, white vs black, religious vs non religious and on it goes, broken system, tge system does not allow for politicians to be held to account, they hold immunity in the HoC, allowing for lies and insults, they set up the system to be that way. In Alberta we have major cities holding almost all the cards, all the hospitals, all the specialty centers, centers of political power, and so on, while rural areas are virtually ignored. Take for example the talk that never goes away about charging rural people to travel into cities, but never will they be willing to pay to travel outside their cities, look at the last electoral map of the province, only small blips inside the cities voted NDP, yet they hold an incredible amount of seats and power in the legislature, they have no idea how rural Albertans live, but yet there they are sitting and supposedly representing all Albertans. The system is broken, set up blot actually benefit a few, and tax the rest, a rural worker must travel, to and from work, to and from grocery stores, with absolutely no government funded transit available, we are taxed for doing so, yet urban dwellers are given subsidies transit service. These are just few things that are part of a brown system, personally I don’t think it is salvageable, like a building with a rotten foundation, t might be Albert to tear it to the ground and start all over.
I believe that while Mr Barnes was a MLA he often commented on a system that would address rural vs urban. It was a loss when he removed himself from public service. Hopefully someday he will return.
Yes, absolutely, well said Mr. Barnes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.