BAROOTES: Alberta deserves a voice, not a checkbox: Trudeau’s token Senate appointment fails the test

Erika Barootes is an Alberta Senate-Elect and Department Head of Applied Politics and Public Affairs at MaKami College.The Canadian Senate was never meant to be a vanity project for prime ministers or a reward for friends and activists. Established under Section 24 of the Constitution Act, 1867, the Senate was designed as a chamber of “sober second thought,” a place to review, refine, and, when necessary, challenge legislation passed by the House of Commons. Its duty is to represent regional interests, protect the rights of citizens, and ensure that federal laws serve the entire country, not just the political class in Ottawa.For Alberta, Senate representation has always been about fairness, accountability, and regional equality. Our province has consistently advocated for democratic reform of the Upper Chamber, even going so far as to hold Senate nominee elections that give Albertans the opportunity to choose who should represent them in Ottawa. Since 1989, Albertans have chosen senators-in-waiting such as Stan Waters, Bert Brown, Betty Unger, Doug Black, and Scott Tannas, individuals who earned their seats through the support and confidence of voters, not political favour. While these elections are not binding, they reflect the belief that Albertans deserve senators who are accountable to the people, not handpicked by the Prime Minister for political convenience. Last fall, the Trudeau government quietly filled two long-vacant Alberta Senate seats after leaving them empty for years. The timing wasn't accidental. With a possible non-confidence vote looming, Trudeau rushed to lock in more allies, using appointments as a political insurance policy dressed up as "progress." One went to a longtime Liberal organizer and donor. The other was Dr. Kris Wells, a St. Albert academic and activist, parachuted into the Red Chamber through Trudeau’s so-called “independent” selection process. A process that, in reality, looks less like merit and more like a three-page application followed by a friendly nod from the right political circle. For a lifetime appointment, that’s hardly what most Canadians would call rigorous.Trudeau’s appointments have become predictable: select someone who fits a demographic box, label it “diversity,” and ignore the actual purpose of the Senate. Wells’s background is rooted in advocacy for LGBTQ2+ issues, diversity, and inclusion. While some see these as important parts of Canada’s social fabric, they are largely provincial and municipal responsibilities, not matters of federal jurisdiction. Education policy, curriculum, and local inclusion initiatives are determined by provinces and school boards, not senators in Ottawa. The Senate's job is pretty clear: deal with federal laws, taxation, spending, trade, and big constitutional questions. Alberta's senators should be strong voices for our province's economy, our energy sector, our industries, and the people who drive them. Instead, once again, we're represented by someone whose background doesn't match the job and whose appointment seems more symbolic than serious.Then came the comment that turned frustration into disbelief. In an interview with Blacklock's Reporter, Dr. Kris Wells called his appointment to the Senate a "burden." A lifetime seat in Canada's Upper Chamber paying more than $180,000 a year, plus benefits, staff, and the power to shape national laws until age 75, and he calls it a burden. Wells is 53. He could sit there for over 20 years. To call that privilege a "burden" is tone-deaf at best, insulting at worst. Millions of Canadians are struggling to pay for groceries, mortgages, and utilities, while this new senator complains about the weight of a taxpayer-funded lifetime appointment. It is the kind of out-of-touch comment you only hear from inside the Laurentian bubble the federal government lives in. For everyday Albertans, small business owners, tradespeople, and parents juggling multiple jobs, this kind of elitism is hard to swallow. It shows how far Trudeau's government has strayed from true public service. The Senate is not a vanity platform. It is a constitutional trust and an honour. Alberta's elected senators-in-waiting have always understood that. They campaigned, earned votes, and fought for this province's interests, often without pay or title. Yet Trudeau's so-called merit appointments too often turn the role into a personal soapbox or, in Wells's words, a "burden."If serving in the Senate feels like a burden, maybe it is time to ask whether you belong there. These seats should go to people who have earned the trust of Albertans, not those ticking political boxes. Trudeau's tokenism does not strengthen the Senate or unite the country. It deepens regional divides, fuels Western frustration, and erodes respect for one of Canada's core democratic institutions. The Senate should be a place of principle, not privilege. Alberta deserves senators who respect the responsibility of the role, who see it as an honour to serve, not an inconvenience. If Dr. Wells truly finds his appointment burdensome, he should ask himself whether he is the right person for the job. 