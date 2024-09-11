BAROOTES: Is this Trudeau’s last middle finger to Alberta?

Erika Barootes is one of Alberta's two elected senators It is no secret that Justin Trudeau has actively worked against Alberta since taking office in 2015. From his disastrous carbon tax to unattainable net-zero goals that directly hurt our natural resource industry, his actions speak volumes. But should we be surprised? After all, he is the son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, a key architect of western alienation who likely taught his children to embrace an eastern elitist mindset.I am not defending Justin’s animosity toward Alberta, but it’s essential to recognize that this is what we as Albertans have come to expect from our prime minister over the past decade. His latest act of aggression occurred over the Labour Day weekend — a time where many of us were celebrating Alberta Day and the love we have for this province and our country. I, for one, spent my Alberta Day off the grid, backcountry hiking in the Rocky Mountains, only to return Sunday afternoon to learn that Trudeau had filled both of Alberta’s vacant Senate seats — spots that had been vacant since 2021.Don’t get me wrong, I knew that even after filling out Trudeau’s so-called ‘independent’ Senate application, which is slightly more robust than applying for a Costco membership, he was never going to appoint me or my elected Senate colleagues. Regardless, the sting I felt last weekend was real. Not only as someone who put their name on a ballot to stand up for Albertans in our upper chamber, but because this is yet another reminder that the Trudeau Liberals neither respect the will of Albertans nor view us equal partners within confederation. Instead, we are treated like an annoying pebble in their shoe, something they want to toss away and forget about.To add insult to injury, Trudeau claimed his Senate appointments were “independent and non-partisan.” Yet a quick Google search reveals that Daryl Fridhandler has been a lifelong Liberal loyalist and fundraiser, while Dr. Kristopher Wells is a single-issue, virtue signalling pick by Trudeau who has been very public about his political beliefs and alliances. Trudeau’s claims of non-partisan appointments are an outright lie, insulting Albertans’ ability to see how little regard he has for our province.I understand that Senate appointments are made by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, that Alberta is the only province that currently holds elections for the Senate, and that any changes to the Senate would require constitutional reform. But reform must start somewhere. Alberta has never settled for mediocrity, nor have we been content to be bound to Ottawa’s agenda, so why would we start now? This is where Trudeau is ignorant, not Albertans. Whether his Senate appointments are your last straw or not, no one can deny the rapidly growing discontent across the country, even by former Liberal supporters. Trudeau’s arrogance and egotism are on full display.So, is there a silver lining to a story about a man who ignores democracy and doesn’t understand federalism? I believe there is. Trudeau knows his time is running out, and he’s using every tool at his disposal to ensure the Senate will actively work against the next government. He wants to make life tough for a future Conservative government by steering the Senate to focus on woke agendas – making a mockery of our bicameral system – rather than focusing on economic prosperity and affordability for all Canadians, including Albertans. Trudeau's days in office are numbered, and his actions over the past decade will finally result in him and his two Alberta colleagues holding the title "former."So, to Trudeau, enjoy these appointments. It is likely the last middle finger you will give to our strong and free province.And to Alberta, don't forgive or forget his abuse of power. Know that the end of Justin Trudeau's premiership is near, and Alberta will soon receive the recognition it deserves from our federal partners.Erika Barootes is one of Alberta's two elected senators. 