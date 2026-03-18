Opinion

BARUA: Canada’s deadly wait times — why patients are kept in the dark about life-saving surgery

With most provinces failing to disclose critical wait time information, thousands are left gambling on a system that won’t tell them the odds.
Surgery 
Surgery 
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Surgery
Wait Times
Opinion
Second Street
Waiting Lists
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