Me: Covid is a real threat, but lockdowns place an unfair burden on the young and the poor.
Random Internet Stranger: You want people to die? Let me guess, you’re a Trump voter and you think the earth is flat.
Me: It’s cruel and unnecessary to deprive people of saying goodbye to their loved ones.
Random Internet Stranger: Go lick a pole and catch the virus.
Was it me, or had the world gone insane?
In the early months of the pandemic, you couldn’t say a word against the COVID policies without being branded a COVID-denier, selfish idiot, troglodyte, or worse. And if you were 63 years old, as I was when the pandemic hit, it was simply assumed you would cheer for policies that put immediate safety first. But I wasn’t cheering, not even on the day the first lockdowns were announced. Nothing about the policies seemed proportionate or humane.
Stay home, save lives. We’re all in this together. Don’t be a Covidiot. Keep your social distance. The old normal is gone. It all felt alien and graceless and off to me, though I couldn’t yet put my finger on why. In an effort to get into the spirit of things, I slapped a “Stay home, save lives” banner on my Facebook page, right under my cover photo. A few hours later I took it down, unable to pretend my heart was in this.
More than anything, I chafed at the new 'COVID culture' that sprang up around the restrictions: the shaming, the snitching, the intolerance of dissent. The willingness — almost eagerness, it sometimes seemed — to jettison everything meaningful about life in a bid to make the world (possibly) a little safer.
As #staythefuckhome slipped into a disquieting new normal, my concerns about the lockdowns intensified, especially when they upended my young-adult children’s lives and pushed a friend off the sobriety wagon. Another friend missed her window of opportunity to get fertility treatment. People said it was all part of the social contract, what we had to do to protect each other. But if we understand the social contract to include preserving people’s opportunities, the new rules were also breaking the contract in profound ways.
When the chance to write a book about the pandemic came along, I couldn’t pass it up. As a medical writer I knew that such a book could put my career at risk, but writing the book seemed more important than cobbling together yet another article about antioxidants or arthritis medications.
What it’s about... Called Blindsight Is 2020, the book was recently published in English by the Brownstone Institute and in Spanish by Mandala Ediciones. It showcases 46 scientists, ethicists, writers, and other thinkers who reflect on the societal harms of the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates. Through their voices, the book explores the cultural forces that led the world to lock down, devalue civil rights, and lock out dissenting perspectives. Key themes include the abuse of the precautionary principle, the dangers of top-down collectivism and government overreach, and the role of personal freedom and civil liberties in a pandemic.
The book takes the position — shared by many scientists, as it turns out — that a pandemic is not just a scientific problem, but a human one.
“The novel coronavirus response is being driven too much by the epidemiology,” Mark Woolhouse states in his book The Year The World Went Mad. A professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh and one of the people I feature in the book, Woolhouse shares my dismay at the curious and conspicuous dismissal of the mental-health, human-rights, and economic fallout of the COVID measures.
“We epidemiologists were repeatedly told it was someone else’s job” to worry about these things, he writes. But “whose? Nothing was ever made public.”
Managing a pandemic is not just about containing a virus, but about steering the human family through a massive societal upheaval. An upheaval that threatens not just lives, but livelihoods. Not just lung health, but mental health. Not just heartbeats, but hopes and dreams. It’s about striking a balance between collective action and individual agency. The thought leaders featured in the book address these tensions head-on.
The dominant COVID narrative was one of fear and aggression. It positioned the virus as the enemy in a planetary war — an enemy we must fight to the bitter end, costs be damned. But as it became clear we were waging an unwinnable war, a second story began gaining momentum. This story cast COVID as a guest that, while not exactly welcome, was here to stay, so we needed to find a way to coexist with it without destroying our social fabric.
My book embraces the second story: attempting to eliminate all risk from COVID is a fool’s errand and carries too high a cost. The thought leaders featured in the book explain why.
While they come from all points along the political spectrum, they share a passion for freedom and human rights. None of them “deny” the virus; they simply understand that mitigation strategies will not succeed unless they respect biological reality, individual circumstances, and human nature.
As an essayist and memoirist, I also enjoy weaving some personal anecdotes into the mix. From therapy with a Zoom shrink to a trip to lockdown-free Sweden, I recount several personal experiences that sprang from my despair about the COVID policies. Whether you shared my despair or supported the policies, the book will introduce you to a cast of free-spirited and courageous characters.
If their insights leave you with some food for thought, I’ll call it a win.
Gabrielle Bauer is a Toronto health and medical writer who won six national awards for her magazine journalism. BLINDSIGHT IS 2020 currently available on Amazon and LuLu as a printed edition or in e-reader format.
(7) comments
Last evening's Global News National is now pushing a narrative that shifts the cause of the Covid pandemic away from the Wuhan lab and onto 'racoon-dogs' (go figure) from an outdoor market.
And that's the real problem folks: our taxpayer-subsidized fakenewz/legacy media.
I was a member of a local police club for over 40yrs. Every Thursday was steak night that I and a number of friends met there went to religiously. There would debate about the issues of the day and the group was a varied group of farmers electricians, fireman, police, auto workers etc.
Once covid hit, and the mask rules came I decided not to comply- I stopped Steak night. I was told by these varied friends from the club that I was a 'denier' and shouldn't be given healthcare if I didn't comply with the mandates and Jabs.
I now see these fellows occasionally and they ask why I no longer go to steak?
It's funny they can't seem to look back and realize that they are the problem. They never considered apologizing to me for such insults to my intelligence and integrity. I no longer care to hear their biases on any subject, so my 40+yr membership and enjoyment of what I thought was open, honest, respectful discussion is no longer.
I have fewer friends and family now, and no one has stepped up to state they were wrong about their past judgements and condemnation of others- Same as the governments- never admit to a mistake.
I'm sorry to say but if we get through another election and I don't see major changes back to freedom, I will leave this place.
There is not a lot of reasons to stay.
COVID revealed many things - human nature, how our institutions are a sham, and how the majority would have be on the wrong side of history at any other time in history despite their modern day virtue signaling and smugness.
The whole period of COVID 19 was an utter disgrace. The only redeeming feature is that it opened my eyes to the fact that the government are not to be trusted. And it also showed me who my true friends were.
An Amazing article Gabrielle. Hearing you speak the truth of what so many of us felt but instead if we spoke yes we were shamed and criticized. The world had gone MAD and our governments were to blame. None of them listened to the common sense Lt. Col. Dave Redman and the EMO's knew and should have been followed. Shame on all of those in power who so proud and arrogant they cannot admit they may have been wrong on many issues. No one considered all the collateral damage the stop at all cost mentality caused. Thankyou for you article.
Gail Bell
Danielle Smith spoke with Lt. Col. Redman in the early stages of the plandemic, the video is still on YT. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtM1f8j6ilQ
Thank you for writing this. Many of us saw this from the beginning, but our concerns were never listened to. My hope is that as time goes by, the consensus will become that the way COVID was dealt with was an over reaction, and caused more harm that good. This will be a long process because so many of our "elites" bet the farm on the Vaccines and Lockdowns and to admit error for them is a hard lump to swallow. The mental health impact on many people is still very great. Yesterday I had a customer who was masked to the max, and still trying to social distancing. She needed to ask questions, and her voice was muffled by her mask. If I tried to move closer so that I could hear her, she would back a way. How many years will all that anxiety and fear take off her life? What is the cost to her of all that fear messaging that was put out for two years?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.