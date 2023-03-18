Asian girl with mask
Me: Covid is a real threat, but lockdowns place an unfair burden on the young and the poor.

Random Internet Stranger: You want people to die? Let me guess, you’re a Trump voter and you think the earth is flat.

Woodrow George
Last evening's Global News National is now pushing a narrative that shifts the cause of the Covid pandemic away from the Wuhan lab and onto 'racoon-dogs' (go figure) from an outdoor market.

And that's the real problem folks: our taxpayer-subsidized fakenewz/legacy media.

eshea
I was a member of a local police club for over 40yrs. Every Thursday was steak night that I and a number of friends met there went to religiously. There would debate about the issues of the day and the group was a varied group of farmers electricians, fireman, police, auto workers etc.

Once covid hit, and the mask rules came I decided not to comply- I stopped Steak night. I was told by these varied friends from the club that I was a 'denier' and shouldn't be given healthcare if I didn't comply with the mandates and Jabs.

I now see these fellows occasionally and they ask why I no longer go to steak?

It's funny they can't seem to look back and realize that they are the problem. They never considered apologizing to me for such insults to my intelligence and integrity. I no longer care to hear their biases on any subject, so my 40+yr membership and enjoyment of what I thought was open, honest, respectful discussion is no longer.

I have fewer friends and family now, and no one has stepped up to state they were wrong about their past judgements and condemnation of others- Same as the governments- never admit to a mistake.

I'm sorry to say but if we get through another election and I don't see major changes back to freedom, I will leave this place.

There is not a lot of reasons to stay.

Goose
COVID revealed many things - human nature, how our institutions are a sham, and how the majority would have be on the wrong side of history at any other time in history despite their modern day virtue signaling and smugness.

free the west
The whole period of COVID 19 was an utter disgrace. The only redeeming feature is that it opened my eyes to the fact that the government are not to be trusted. And it also showed me who my true friends were.

dal_rus
An Amazing article Gabrielle. Hearing you speak the truth of what so many of us felt but instead if we spoke yes we were shamed and criticized. The world had gone MAD and our governments were to blame. None of them listened to the common sense Lt. Col. Dave Redman and the EMO's knew and should have been followed. Shame on all of those in power who so proud and arrogant they cannot admit they may have been wrong on many issues. No one considered all the collateral damage the stop at all cost mentality caused. Thankyou for you article.

Gail Bell

john.lankers
Danielle Smith spoke with Lt. Col. Redman in the early stages of the plandemic, the video is still on YT. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtM1f8j6ilQ

John1963
Thank you for writing this. Many of us saw this from the beginning, but our concerns were never listened to. My hope is that as time goes by, the consensus will become that the way COVID was dealt with was an over reaction, and caused more harm that good. This will be a long process because so many of our "elites" bet the farm on the Vaccines and Lockdowns and to admit error for them is a hard lump to swallow. The mental health impact on many people is still very great. Yesterday I had a customer who was masked to the max, and still trying to social distancing. She needed to ask questions, and her voice was muffled by her mask. If I tried to move closer so that I could hear her, she would back a way. How many years will all that anxiety and fear take off her life? What is the cost to her of all that fear messaging that was put out for two years?

