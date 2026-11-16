BEN-AMI: Deficit spending is theft from children who can’t vote yet

Joseph C. Ben-Ami is the principal consultant at Ditchley Public Affairs, a Canadian strategic communications firm, and sits on the board of BlueCommittee.Org.For decades, the debate over government deficits has been treated as merely a clash of economic theories. Politicians and economists argue over such items as debt-to-GDP ratios, stimulus packages, quantitative easing... the list goes on and on. Lost in this miasma of technocratic bafflegab, however, is perhaps the single most important factor that should be considered when weighing the practice of deficit financing — its morality.Astonishingly, conservative politicians of today pay scant if any attention to this issue. Even if perpetual government deficits do not pose an economic risk to the nation, they are still immoral. Choosing to spend money we do not have means living at the expense of our children, our grandchildren, and — well, you get the picture.The primary moral argument against government deficits and debt rests on the principle of generational equity. In our private lives, we would never walk into a fine restaurant, order a lavish meal, and demand that a stranger’s child at the next table pick up the tab. Yet this is precisely what deficit-financed government does. When a government runs a deficit to pay for today’s consumption of public services and programs, the benefits are enjoyed by current voters while the liabilities are pushed onto generations yet unborn.This is a form of taxation without representation, a violation of a fundamental principle of democratic government that would have horrified past generations not so long ago. A 16-year-old entering the workforce today is saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in additional personal income taxes that he will have to pay over his lifetime, solely to service the debt accumulated before he was old enough to even open his own bank account, let alone vote.But there is more..Deficit spending also corrupts the very nature of a democratic society. In a healthy democracy, if citizens desire a new government service or program, they must first address the question of how to fund it. This might be through higher taxes or a reallocation of existing resources. Deficit financing allows politicians and their constituents to bypass this difficult conversation altogether. It incentivizes a short-sighted political class to secure votes by distributing “free” bounty, knowing that the true cost will arrive long after they have retired from public life. This transforms democracy into a system of institutional bribery, where votes are bought by plundering the future.Deficit financing imposes an immediate and cruel toll on the most vulnerable members of society as well. When public debt balloons, the cost of servicing that debt also rises, particularly in an environment of climbing interest rates. Every dollar swallowed by interest payments is a dollar unavailable to support the social safety net. In countries with heavy debt burdens, interest payments routinely outpace spending on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and emergency services. The ultimate victims are not the wealthy, who can generally insulate themselves from failing public institutions, but the most vulnerable in our society — the sick, the elderly, or the poor. A government that spends half its revenue merely paying interest on past consumption is a government that has effectively bankrupted its ability to care for its needy today.Deficit apologists often counter that public debt represents an investment in the future. But this claim collapses under historical scrutiny. True capital investments — such as building critical infrastructure — may theoretically expand economic capacity for future generations, but the overwhelming majority of modern deficit spending does not support long-term productivity; it funds immediate consumption, entitlement expansion, and, of course, interest on old debt.True fiscal discipline demands balanced budgets. It requires acknowledging that resources are finite and that human desires must be tempered by ethical constraints.It is time to do away with the fiction that deficits are merely a tool of macroeconomic fine-tuning. We must see them for what they truly are: the state-sponsored robbery of future generations to maintain the unearned comforts of today’s voters.Joseph C. Ben-Ami is the principal consultant at Ditchley Public Affairs, a Canadian strategic communications firm, and sits on the board of BlueCommittee.Org.