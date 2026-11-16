Opinion

BEN-AMI: Deficit spending is theft from children who can’t vote yet

Running up the national debt means taxing generations who have no say, and conservatives who ignore the moral side of deficits are failing them.
Today’s voters dine. Tomorrow’s taxpayers pick up the bill.
Today’s voters dine. Tomorrow’s taxpayers pick up the bill.Image courtesy of AI
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