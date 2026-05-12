Opinion

BEN-AMI: Not all Canadian Jews support Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act

Canada’s Jewish establishment is backing anti-hate legislation that duplicates existing laws, weakens religious protections, and risks empowering future governments to police dissent.
A firefighter on the scene after a firebomb was thrown at Beth Tikvah Synagogue, Montreal, Dec. 18, 2024.
A firefighter on the scene after a firebomb was thrown at Beth Tikvah Synagogue, Montreal, Dec. 18, 2024.Courtesy Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs
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