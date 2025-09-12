Opinion

BEN-AMI: Note to PM Carney: End the diplomatic virtue signaling, focus on the real problem

How Canada’s UNRWA millions fuel the next generation of violence.
Israel and Palestine Flags
Israel and Palestine FlagsWS File
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mark Carney
Opinion
Palestine
Opinion Column
Hamas
UNRWA
PLO

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news