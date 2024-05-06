Opinion

BEN-AMI: What a racket!

Writer Joseph Ben-Ami offers an insight into the self-serving way government works everywhere, arguing that the real reason for the current dispute between the federal government and its unions is that forcing civil servants to come into the office will help the struggling O-Train commuter line.
Writer Joseph Ben-Ami offers an insight into the self-serving way government works everywhere, arguing that the real reason for the current dispute between the federal government and its unions is that forcing civil servants to come into the office will help the struggling O-Train commuter line.Rail Fans Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Telecommuting
Bombardier Inc
O-Train
how government makes people serve its interests, rather than serving interests of the people
federal unions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news