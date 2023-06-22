Some would say Canada is broken. However, quite the opposite is true.
Some would say that Justin Trudeau is our problem, but this could not be further from the truth.
Canada is working exactly how it was intended.
The sad truth is that all power and resources are brought to central Canada for the selfish interests of the Laurentian elite. And, as long as they have the majority of votes in Parliament that will never change. As for Mr. Trudeau, it is the system that puts him and his kind in power, time after time. Prime ministers who don't favour central Canada over western Canada, are simply replaced.
A little history. In the 1982 provincial election, the Western Canada Concept Party of Alberta (WCC) ran candidates in 78 of the 79 constituencies. The WCC was an independence party, so this election was an historical watershed for Alberta.
I was one of those 78 candidates.
I ran in Lethbridge East. In those days we were fighting against Pierre Trudeau, but nothing since then has diminished my enthusiasm for an independent Alberta. For more than 40 years I have promoted and tried to advance the cause for Alberta independence, first as a founding director for two independence parties, then as president of a third, and as a director of a fourth. My simple intention is to get Albertans on the quickest and easiest path to independence.
Never have I lost the vision, for during those 40 or more years, I have seen Alberta trodden upon in all manner of ways by the federal government. Given this long-standing track record, there is no hope of ever fixing our association with Ottawa (i.e., Ontario and Quebec.)
It is the dominance of central Canada that explains why we are perpetually unable to stop Ottawa syphoning billions of dollars and resources at will from us, and that no provincial elected representative can do anything about it. This is the root cause of all of our provincial government problems, whether it’s healthcare funding, the justice system, old age pensions, education, policing, infrastructure... the list goes on.
I have researched and never found one piece of Parliamentary legislation that favoured Alberta to the detriment of Ontario and Quebec, but I have no problem finding the reverse. I'm sure we can all cite our own central Canada misgivings toward Alberta.
Trudeau may not be able to balance budgets, but he can count seats in the House of Commons. And to be fair, Conservatives have played the same game, with the same end results. It doesn't matter which party is in power, the outcome will always be the same. Alberta will always be on the losing end.
Remember, we had a prime minister from Calgary that did nothing for Alberta. What more proof do we need to tell us there is no answer other than total independence?
We are stuck in a dysfunctional democracy that disproportionately favors certain regions of the country. Meanwhile, Ottawa continues living on our dime, and we are treated as second-class citizens in our own country.
It's the system that is the main underlying problem. The system always allows central Canada, via Ottawa, to control everything in their favour. That’s just the way it is, has been, and always will be. Until Ontario and Quebec want to allow a change, nothing will be done. But why would they? They simply have a source of free funds forever. Nothing will change, no matter how much negotiation we do, or what party or representatives we send to Ottawa. The problems we had fifty years ago are just as prevalent today as they were back then. The only thing we will get out of this is lip service.
A majority of economic experts agree that Alberta is quite viable as an independent country. It should be: If we can financially support much of the country, supporting one province should not be much of a challenge.
Take it from me, a guy who has been fighting for Alberta independence for more than 40 years. More and more Albertans are beginning to see the light. Hopefully, one day we will be free from Ottawa.
I, for one, will always work for Alberta Independence.
(2) comments
Here here this is the best option ever. Now how do we get 51% of Albertans to wake up and smell the coffee? I'm very saddened when I talk to people and they just shrug their shoulders and say nothing can be done all politicians are the same. We as Albertans need to have a major slap up side the head to wake up and quit being so complacent. Alberta could be one of the wealthiest countries in the world if we could just shed the ball and chain we call Ottawa.
I was a member of the WCC those many years ago.
I think the author is spot on with many points, especially with Canada working exactly as intended. It makes no difference who is in power, liberal or cknservative, Alberta gets raked over the coals. Don't agree? Tje current equalization formula was put in place by Harper, and was so distordedly in favor of Quebec that even Trudeau has not seen a need to revise it.
Alberta is a colony of Central Canada, nothing more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.