Some would say Canada is broken. However, quite the opposite is true.

Some would say that Justin Trudeau is our problem, but this could not be further from the truth. 

Here here this is the best option ever. Now how do we get 51% of Albertans to wake up and smell the coffee? I'm very saddened when I talk to people and they just shrug their shoulders and say nothing can be done all politicians are the same. We as Albertans need to have a major slap up side the head to wake up and quit being so complacent. Alberta could be one of the wealthiest countries in the world if we could just shed the ball and chain we call Ottawa.

I was a member of the WCC those many years ago.

I think the author is spot on with many points, especially with Canada working exactly as intended. It makes no difference who is in power, liberal or cknservative, Alberta gets raked over the coals. Don't agree? Tje current equalization formula was put in place by Harper, and was so distordedly in favor of Quebec that even Trudeau has not seen a need to revise it.

Alberta is a colony of Central Canada, nothing more.

