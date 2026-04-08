Opinion

BERCUSON: Vimy Ridge reminds us of what we’re capable of

Before Vimy Ridge, Canada sent men to Britain's wars. After April 9, 1917, Canada fought its own.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, is a historic site commemorating the Battle of Vimy Ridge during the First World War.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, is a historic site commemorating the Battle of Vimy Ridge during the First World War. WS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Battle Of Vimy Ridge
Vimy Ridge
Opinion
World War I
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news