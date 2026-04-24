Opinion

BERNARDO: 10 crime scenes, 2 killings, 18 missing smuggled guns — Ottawa still blames licenced firearms owners

A single smuggling ring tied to killings and multiple crime scenes shows where the real threat lies — yet Ottawa continues to prioritize seizing legally owned firearms over stopping criminal supply chains.
10 crime scenes, 2 killings, 18 missing smuggled guns
10 crime scenes, 2 killings, 18 missing smuggled gunsImage courtesy of CSSA
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Organized Crime
Gun Grab
Opinion
Gun Smugglers
Opinion Column
Illegal Firearms

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