BERNARDO: Another cross-border illegal gun pipeline exposes Ottawa’s public safety misdirection

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.Another US-to-Canada firearms trafficking case shows where the real public safety threat lives: smugglers, straw purchasers, border pipelines, and organized crime.The latest US-to-Canada gun trafficking case does not point to hunters, sport shooters, collectors, farmers, or licenced firearms owners: the focal point of Ottawa’s firearms confiscation schemes.It points to American straw purchasers who sell firearms to gun traffickers and organized criminal networks that move illegal firearms into Canada.Ottawa must stop chasing licenced firearms owners and start crushing the criminal supply chain.New Hampshire Gun Smuggling ConspiracyOn May 14, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire announced that five defendants pled guilty to federal firearms offences and eight more were indicted in connection with an international firearms trafficking conspiracy.The scheme moved illegally obtained firearms from New Hampshire through New York, with at least 51 firearms trafficked from the United States into Canada.Several were later recovered at Canadian crime scenes, including investigations involving kidnapping and attempted murder.That is the public safety story Ottawa keeps burying beneath another announcement aimed at people who are already licenced, vetted, and known to police.Federal US investigators say the network recruited people in New Hampshire and Vermont to conduct straw purchases for people who were prohibited from buying firearms or who wanted to conceal their identities.This is the supply chain Ottawa should be obsessing over..The Liberal Government’s Policy ContradictionFor decades, Canadians have been told that sweeping gun bans, handgun restrictions, and firearms confiscation schemes are necessary to make the public safer.The data tells a very different story.According to Statistics Canada, the Violent Crime Severity Index rose from 70.7 in 2014 to 99.9 in 2024, an increase of roughly 41%.The national rate of firearm-related violent crime was still 43.9% higher in 2024 than it was in 2014, even after years of federal gun bans, handgun restrictions, and confiscation schemes whose practical burden falls on the lawful firearms community..The Liberal government claims these measures target dangerous firearms and criminal misuse, yet every restriction falls on the heads of “clients” of the Canadian Firearms Program: licenced firearms owners.Gun traffickers do not register their business model with the Canadian Firearms Program.Gun traffickers exploit gaps, recruit straw purchasers, move contraband, hide identities, and feed the underground market behind the crime scenes that terrify Canadians.That’s the contradiction Ottawa refuses to confront.Confiscating legally acquired firearms from licenced Canadians does not break smuggling networks. It does not stop straw purchasers. It does not intercept traffickers. It does not dismantle the organized criminal groups receiving illegal firearms and distributing them to violent offenders.Ottawa knows trafficking is a central threat, yet still spends enormous political energy punishing the most traceable, vetted, compliant group in the system: licenced firearms owners.Canadian public safety policy should prioritize intelligence sharing, border enforcement, crime-gun tracing, trafficking investigations, and prosecutions against those who supply violent offenders.Instead, lawful owners are harassed with new restrictions, new prohibitions, new uncertainty, and new political blame.Every practical consequence lands on their heads.That is not a serious public safety policy.That is political misdirection.And Canadians are paying for it with a weaker public safety policy..A Clear Path to Public SafetyEvery major trafficking case makes this point crystal clear.The danger is not the RCMP-vetted gun owners who follow the law.The real danger is the criminal pipeline moving illegal firearms into the hands of violent offenders.This case should force Ottawa to answer one simple question.How many smuggling networks are dismantled by confiscating firearms from people already vetted, licenced, traceable, inspected, and known to police?Canada does not need more symbolic virtue-signalling punishment for firearms owners.Canada needs relentless pressure on smugglers, traffickers, straw purchasers, organized crime, repeat violent offenders, and every other point in the illegal firearms supply chain.That’s the source of illegal guns and the violence the federal government claims it’s concerned about.That is where public safety policy must finally take aim.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.