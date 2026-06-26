Opinion

BERNARDO: Another cross-border illegal gun pipeline exposes Ottawa’s public safety misdirection

Smugglers, straw purchasers, and organized crime are moving illegal firearms across the border while Ottawa punishes licenced gun owners.
Another cross-border illegal gun pipeline exposes Ottawa’s public safety misdirection
Another cross-border illegal gun pipeline exposes Ottawa’s public safety misdirectionImage courtesy of CSSA
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Cssa
Illegal Guns
Organized Crime
Opinion
Gun Smugglers
Opinion Column
Cross-Border Crime
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