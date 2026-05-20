Opinion

BERNARDO: BC’s FVPA targets gang violence in the headline, lawful owners in the fine print

BC says the Firearm Violence Prevention Act is aimed at organized crime, but the need for exemptions exposes how deeply the law reaches into lawful hunting, sport shooting, and firearms training.
BC’s FVPA targets gang violence in the headline, lawful owners in the fine print
BC’s FVPA targets gang violence in the headline, lawful owners in the fine printImage courtesy of CSSA
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