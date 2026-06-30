Opinion

BERNARDO: Before Ottawa blames gun owners — Canadians need the facts

If this attack was driven by violent extremism or illegal firearms, targeting licenced owners is politics — not evidence-based public safety.
Before Ottawa blames gun owners — Canadians need the facts
Before Ottawa blames gun owners — Canadians need the factsImage courtesy of CSSA
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