BERNARDO: Canada's firearms fiasco: Political and bureaucratic blinders vs truth

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.Instead of crushing crime and those who commit it, Ottawa insists on focusing its wrath on the compliant.The Liberal government's Firearms Confiscation Compensation Program is a monument to this stupidity.Broken trust with government and its citizens is the result.While smugglers flood our cities with illegal US guns, this Liberal government wages war against farmers, hunters, and sport shooters who've obeyed every law on the books.The government claims it's a "public safety measure."But when every step of their plan refuses to acknowledge truth, it's nothing more than a control agenda cloaked in virtue signals and lies. .A Pilot Program or a Public Show Trial?The pilot program rollout in Cape Breton that began September 23 drips with noble language that's riddled with irony.Canadians can now log in, declare their own property "illegal," and await the police visit that will take it away.Compensation?A few hundred dollars for what might've cost thousands.Custom work, personal history, and craftsmanship?All ignored.Critics call it a "gun grab." They're right.Because when a free man must beg to keep what the law once blessed, trust is destroyed.A rally on October 10 made that message plain: rural Canadians will not bow to a city's fear.The minister claims it's all about "safety and security.".But security bought with forced compliance isn't safety, it's surrender.Some experts predict costs could soar past $6 billion. But the real cost isn't in the dollars wasted, it's the trust broken between a government and its most law-abiding citizens. Provinces Refuse to Kneel Before Ottawa's EdictAlberta and Saskatchewan drew their line in early October.They said, "No."They said, "We will not enforce this injustice."Alberta's Justice Minister called the federal scheme what it is: punishment for the law-abiding, mercy for the criminal."Albertans and Canadians have been rightfully concerned that attacking law-abiding firearms owners does not address the spike in illegal gun crime under the federal Liberal government," said a joint statement from Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice, and Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services."This confiscation scheme is not about public safety. The federal Minister of Public Safety said himself that he doesn’t think that the police can properly enforce the program and acknowledged that the Ontario Provincial Police will not enforce the program in that province. Further, the minister has made it very clear that they are only keeping this program to satisfy Liberal voters in Quebec.".Saskatchewan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Alberta.Even within the RCMP, quiet voices admit what officials won't say out loud: the Liberal government's Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme squanders scarce police resources and is utterly useless against violent crime.If the recent hit at a Laval Starbucks taught us anything, it's that criminals couldn't care less about another gun law or another "crackdown" on licenced gun owners.For those committed to criminal violence, it's business as usual, and both the government and police seem powerless to stop it.Over two thousand makes and models of firearms have been banned since 2020. More have been added in 2024 and 2025.Criminal violence escalates year after year.Brazen, daylight murder is almost commonplace.And yet, the men and women who follow the law are treated like enemies of the state.When the government treats obedience to the law as rebellion against it and ignores those who turn our streets and coffee shops into shooting galleries, people lose faith..They lose faith that the government has their best interests at heart.They lose faith that the police can stop the violence.They lose faith in those who claim to protect them and realize that they've believed the government's lies for far too long.The only people who can keep them safe are themselves.The Real Threat Still Walks FreeWhile the federal government strangles lawful gun owners, border agents keep pulling America-sourced weapons from smugglers' hands. On September 29, in Windsor, CBSA seized forty-eight guns, thirty auto-sears, and seventeen thousand rounds. One man — charged on October 1 — stands accused.But the CBSA openly admits that "90% of all firearms seized at our border coming into Canada came from the United States."So why is Ottawa so obsessed with Canadians who did everything right, who followed every law, and obeyed every regulation?Because taking guns from licenced gun owners is orders of magnitude easier (and safer) than getting illegal guns out of the hands of violent criminals.And headlines are easier than results..The Hard TruthCanada's firearms fiasco isn't about guns. It's about the government forgetting who it serves.When you punish obedience, you erode the very soil where law and liberty grow.Freedom cannot survive on political pandering and bureaucratic whims.Justice demands truth.Truth demands courage.Mark Carney's Liberal government, like Justin Trudeau's before it, lacks both.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.