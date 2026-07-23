Opinion

BERNARDO: Canada’s gun grab is finally headed to the Supreme Court — will licenced firearm owners finally be heard?

The CSSA argues Ottawa’s 2020 firearm prohibition punished law-abiding Canadians while ignoring their long record of compliance and safety.
Canada’s gun grab is finally headed to the Supreme Court.
Canada’s gun grab is finally headed to the Supreme Court.Image courtesy of CSSA
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Cssa
Supreme Court Of Canada
Intervenor Status
Court Case
Gun Grab
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