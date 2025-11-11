Opinion

BERNARDO: Carney's firearms fiasco: Punish the law-abiding while criminals run wild

"While Liberals hound hunters, illegal guns flood our streets and gang shootings soar unchecked."
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark CarneyScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Tony Bernardo
Canadian Shooting Sports Association
Mark Carney
Gun Grab
Fort St. John
Evan Kenneth Love
Toronto Police Union President Clayton Campbell

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news