BERNARDO: Disarming good people does not make bad people harmless — It makes good people helpless

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.When criminal violence strikes, no one is coming to save you. That’s the uncomfortable truth most people don’t want to face.It’s not because police or regular folks don’t care. It’s impossible for anyone to predict it and be there in the terrible moment when violence strikes.We keep pretending that the police can stop it. Politicians and police chiefs reinforce that delusion.The truth is, police can’t stop it, even when they’re already on site..THOMAS: The politics of members of the new Calgary city council.The recent high-profile murder of Charalambos “Bobby the Greek” Theologou in a Laval Starbucks proves that.“A team of at least five cars, including an operations supervisor, was deployed on the ground to monitor Theologou’s movements. Around ten police officers were therefore observing the gang leader.”Ten undercover cops inside and outside that Laval Starbucks watched Theologou’s every move. Not one of them could prevent the shooting or catch the murderers.And then there are the attacks on uniformed police officers, which shows that even armed police officers can fall victim to the same violence they’re sworn to fight..That’s not cynicism. That’s reality.There will never be enough police officers, enough information, or enough time to stop a criminal who’s already decided your life doesn’t matter.It’s not a question of policy or politics, it’s a question of timing. The moment violence begins, the clock has already expired.That’s why your safety begins and ends with you..OLDCORN: Ding dong the witch is dead, Gondek’s exit gives Calgary hope.Criminals don’t choose strong targets. They look for the soft ones, the distracted ones, the obvious ones. The ones who believe the lie that help will arrive before violence happens to them.It’s a lie that costs too many lives.Training, real training, changes that equation.It gives you skill, situational awareness, and the courage to act when others freeze..The tool matters, yes, but the mindset matters most.When you take responsibility for your own personal safety and that of the people you love, you are far more likely to see trouble coming and get out of its way.Because a citizen who is trained, equipped, and alert is not a victim, they’re a prepared survivor.Despite what politicians and others would have you believe, responsible Canadians who lawfully own and train with firearms are among the safest, most vetted people in the nation..RUBENSTEIN: Anti-Semitic bigotry is now 'fashionable' in Canada.The system that screens them is usually effective. It usually works as intended.The failure is not with citizens who obey the law, but with the courts and policies that refuse to enforce it against those who don’t.Disarming good people does not make bad people harmless, it makes good people helpless.The choice is simple..You can keep living in the lie that waiting for rescue is the right response to evil, or you can train, prepare, and live as someone who refuses to be a victim.That doesn’t necessarily mean training with firearms, especially since carrying a firearm in public is a criminal act.There are lots of other self-defence options. Find the one that aligns with your values, your abilities, and has a primary focus on situational awareness.Then train diligently..GOLDBERG: The Liberals want an election — but they won’t get one .Personal safety is not a government program.It’s a mindset.It’s also your sacred duty to yourself, your family, and your community.Own it.Train for it.Live in situational awareness as if your life depends upon it.Because it does.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.