If police found an ordinary Canadian in unauthorized possession of a prohibited rifle, that person would be arrested, charged criminally, and, if convicted, sent to prison.The badge is not a licence to break laws that the rest of us must obey.That's why the criminal charges against Regina Police Constable Sheldon Kowalchuk matter to Canadian Shooting Sports Association members.Regina Police said Kowalchuk kept a prohibited Bushmaster XM15-E2S surrendered to him for destruction during Saskatchewan's 2022 firearms amnesty.Police charged him with breach of trust and unauthorized possession of a firearm on November 10.The same laws must govern everyoneCanadian law determines which firearms you may possess, which licence and registration documents you require, how you must store and transport a firearm, and whether you may transfer it to someone else.The government does not accept your good intentions as a substitute for compliance with the law.Nor should it create a lower standard for those hired to enforce those laws.Police officers do not deserve immunity from the laws they enforce.One law must carry one standard of accountability for all Canadians, regardless of their job title.Public trust made the alleged breach more seriousDuring the 2022 amnesty, Regina Police instructed residents not to bring firearms to police headquarters. Residents had to call the service and allow an officer to collect each firearm from their home.Regina Police Chief Lorilee Davies told reporters that Kowalchuk went alone to collect this particular rifle..Necessary charges, unanswered questionsRegina Police said the Saskatchewan Firearms Office alerted them in March 2026, almost four years after the alleged incident.The Professional Standards Unit investigated, Regina Police consulted Crown prosecutors and laid charges in November.Chief Davies then disclosed the case publicly and said the service would not sweep it under the rug.Her actions deserve recognition, but the charges don't settle the institutional questions that remain.Why did the service need an alert from the Saskatchewan Firearms Office to know Kowalchuk never delivered the rifle for destruction?Why did Regina Police records not expose the discrepancy sooner?Regina Police should account for every firearm surrendered during the 2022 amnesty. That review should determine whether the service recorded each firearm and serial number, documented every transfer, and matched every item to a destruction record.The service can protect personal information and evidence in the criminal case while still disclosing its procedures, aggregate findings, and corrective measures.A credible system should not depend on one officer's integrity. It should create a record at the resident's door, require a second person to verify the firearm when it enters custody, and require an auditor to match proof of destruction against the original inventory.Equal justice cannot be selectiveChief Davies called this a rare incident and said it posed no threat to public safety. The allegation may prove isolated.An audit will establish that conclusion far more convincingly than any assurance can.That is not hostility toward police.It's respect for the rule of law.