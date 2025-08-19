BERNARDO: Grandfathering is slow-motion confiscation

“Grandfathering” under Canada’s Firearms Act isn’t a compromise, it’s slow-motion confiscation (without compensation) disguised as mercy.If Mark Carney’s Liberal government moves away from its current Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme in favour of “grandfathering,” they’ll be keeping confiscation, but dropping any pretense of compensating owners (or their estates) when those guns are eventually confiscated.Grandfathering is how government silences lawful gun owners while dismantling their property rights, one regulation at a time..EDITORIAL: Rolling out the blood red carpet for terrorists.Yes, it technically allows you to keep your firearms. For now.But what they don’t tell you, with respect to firearms reclassified by the May 2020 Order in Council and others subsequently added to the list by the RCMP, is that for your newly prohibited firearms to be grandfathered, they must first be registered.Make no mistake. The government is still confiscating your guns..They’re just shifting the date from 2025 until the day you die, then stealing them from your estate, along with any value they have.It’s legalized theft.Firearms aren’t toys. They’re tools. They’re investments. They’re history incarnate. And when you strip away their utility, their value plummets..EDITORIAL: Poilievre’s Alberta triumph, a landslide with fault lines.Imagine the government walking into your home, slapping a “banned” sticker on your property, and saying, “Yes, you can keep your home for now, but it’s worthless.”That’s economic punishment for obeying yesterday’s laws.PAL holders are now criminals-in-waiting..The red tape is endless.One missed form, one misunderstood transport rule, and you’re a criminal. Not because you did anything wrong but because the rules changed again.Grandfathering doesn’t give you peace of mind. It gives you perpetual anxiety and a pile of paperwork you’d better not mess up..STIRLING: Central banks use wildly unrealistic report to set climate 'damage function' markets.Let’s not kid ourselves. Grandfathering is not forever.You can’t pass these guns down to your children or grandchildren.This isn’t good policy..It’s confiscation.And it works because we let it.Grandfathering is not a privilege. It’s a trap..THOMAS: Survey will aid Calgarians' choice of election candidates.It’s the slow, quiet confiscation of your guns, disguised as generosity.You don’t “get to keep” your firearms. You’re being tolerated temporarily until you die.Wake up. Speak up. Or watch your rights disappear one formerly legal firearm at a time..Stop believing the lie that you’re “lucky” to still own the firearms you lawfully acquired.You’re not lucky. You’re living under the threat of confiscation without compensation.Only they won’t steal your guns from you. They’ll steal them from your spouse, your children, and your grandchildren the moment you leave this mortal coil..BRODIE: One province, one nation?.“Grandfathering” isn’t good policy or even a good compromise.Grandfathering is slow-motion confiscation without compensation.Anyone who tells you differently is lying.