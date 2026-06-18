Opinion

BERNARDO: Halton Police seized 24 crime guns — none came from licenced owners

The largest firearms seizure in Halton Police history shows that smuggling networks, not law-abiding gun owners, are driving Canada's gun crime problem.
BERNARDO: Halton Police seized 24 crime guns — none came from licenced owners
BERNARDO: Halton Police seized 24 crime guns — none came from licenced ownersImage courtesy of CSSA
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Illegal Guns
Organized Crime
Opinion
Smuggled Guns
Opinion Column
Halton Police
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