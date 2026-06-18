BERNARDO: Halton Police seized 24 crime guns — none came from licenced owners

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.Halton Regional Police did not need another political speech about “getting guns off our streets.”They did the work that Mark Carney’s Liberal government only talks about.That is the difference between public safety work and public safety theatre.On May 19, the Halton Regional Police Service announced the results of Project Cyprus, a six-month investigation into a sophisticated drug and firearms trafficking network in the Greater Toronto Area.Their investigation led to the largest firearms seizure in the service’s history.Officers made several arrests when they recovered 24 handguns, 20 prohibited magazines, ammunition, 16.5 kilograms of cocaine, more than 16,000 oxycodone tablets, other opioids, and more than $375,000 in cash and cryptocurrency.All 24 handguns were traced back to the United States.That fact should wake up every policymaker in Ottawa.It should matter more than slogans, press conference language, and it should matter more than another attempt to blame licenced Canadian firearms owners for a criminal supply chain they did not create and do not control.Project Cyprus points directly at the real public safety battlefield: illegal trafficking, organized crime, drug distribution, smuggled handguns, and cross-border criminal networks..It does not point to hunters, sport shooters, collectors, farmers, wilderness users, or vetted PAL holders who already live under the strictest firearms regulations in the world.It points directly to the black market.The handguns seized in Project Cyprus were not loosely regulated sporting rifles sitting in a licenced owner’s safe.They were restricted and prohibited firearms, already subject to Canada’s heavy regulatory structure, yet they still entered the country illegally and were ready to hit “the streets.”That is the policy lesson Ottawa keeps avoiding.You can tighten domestic rules on the law-abiding forever and still fail to stop handguns smuggled across the border for criminal use.You can confiscate legally acquired property from people already known to the system and still leave the gun trafficker’s business model intact.You can burden licenced firearm owners with more forms, more prohibitions, more uncertainty, and more threats to their property, but none of that explains why 24 US-sourced handguns were smuggled into Canada and a GTA drug and gun trafficking network.This was not the symbolic enforcement that Liberal Ottawa loves.It was the targeted enforcement that Canada needs..Police investigated for six months, mapped distribution networks, and executed search warrants.They removed guns, drugs, cash, and ammunition from circulation.That is what public safety looks like when government agencies focus on the people committing crimes with illegal guns.British Columbia’s Firearm Violence Prevention Act offers a useful contrast.The BC government says its new regulations are aimed at organized crime, gang violence, youth recruitment, illegal firearm transport, and firearm use connected to vehicles.Some of that focus belongs exactly where public safety policy should live: criminal conduct, dangerous misuse, and the networks moving guns through communities.But BC’s approach also shows the danger of layering new rules onto already regulated people.When governments respond to gang violence with broad transport, storage, imitation-firearm, and designated-place restrictions, lawful owners, sport shooters, youth programs, hunters, trainers, and recreational users must then wait to learn how much of their ordinary lawful activity will be swept up in this new compliance machinery.That is the recurring problem with Canadian firearms policy.The government announces gang enforcement policies..Lawful people must live with the consequences of the fine print.Ottawa’s approach remains built around the easiest people to find: citizens who took the safety courses, passed the background checks, submitted to licencing, followed safe storage laws, and remained visible to the government.Licensed firearms owners are administratively convenient.That does not make them dangerous.The people behind smuggling networks do not fill out compliance forms before moving illegal guns into criminal markets.They don’t wait for a firearms officer to approve a transfer.They don’t respect magazine capacity limits, transport rules, or firearms prohibition orders.Criminals ignore the law. Licenced owners get the burden.Project Cyprus exposes that contradiction with uncomfortable clarity.If all 24 handguns came from the United States, why does Ottawa keep treating lawful Canadian ownership as the central threat?.If criminal networks are moving guns with drugs, opioids, cash, and cryptocurrency, why is so much political energy spent on confiscating firearms from people who were never part of that network?If regional police can disrupt trafficking through intelligence-led enforcement, why are lawful owners still being told that broad prohibitions and domestic crackdowns are the price of public safety?Those are not rhetorical complaints; they are accountability questions.Halton Police and the officers involved in Project Cyprus deserve credit for focusing on the real source of danger. Their work shows the value of sustained investigations, inter-agency cooperation, intelligence gathering, and pressure on organized crime.That model should be replicated.More border enforcement.More crime-gun tracing.More pressure on trafficking networks.More prosecution of smugglers and repeat violent offenders.More resources for the police work that actually removes crime guns before they reach the next victim..Less political theatre aimed at licenced firearms owners.Public safety does not come from punishing the people who already obey the law. It comes from confronting the people who break it.Project Cyprus did not prove that Canada needs another confiscation of legally owned firearms from licenced gun owners.It proved the opposite.The real front line in the battle against “gun crime” is not the gun safe of a law-abiding Canadian.It’s the border, the gun trafficker, the drug network, the smuggling route, and the criminal marketplace that feeds violence into Canadian communities.That is where the fight belongs.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.