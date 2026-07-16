Opinion

BERNARDO: Illegal guns, breached release conditions, and the public safety gaps Ottawa keeps ignoring

From Winnipeg to Toronto to Edmonton, recent shootings expose a justice system that fails to stop dangerous criminals while Ottawa keeps targeting licenced firearms owners.
Illegal guns, breached release conditions, and the public safety gaps Ottawa keeps ignoring
Illegal guns, breached release conditions, and the public safety gaps Ottawa keeps ignoringImage courtesy of CSSA
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