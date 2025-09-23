Opinion

BERNARDO: Is it mandatory confiscation or voluntary return for compensation?

When ‘voluntary’ comes with handcuffs — Ottawa’s word games can’t hide the criminal penalties behind its gun grab.
Is it mandatory confiscation or voluntary return for compensation?
Is it mandatory confiscation or voluntary return for compensation?Image courtesy of CSSA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Federal Government
Canadian Shooting Sports Association
Mark Carney
Gun Grab
Opinion
Opinion Column
mandatory confiscation
voluntary return

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news