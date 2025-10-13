Opinion

BERNARDO: Laval organized crime hit highlights useless Liberal gun confiscation

Gangsters rule the streets while Liberals hunt farmers and duck hunters.
Laval organized crime hit highlights useless Liberal gun confiscation
Laval organized crime hit highlights useless Liberal gun confiscationImage courtesy of CSSA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Guns
Organized Crime
Liberal Government
Farmers
Mark Carney
Gun Grab
Opinion
Opinion Column
duck hunters

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news