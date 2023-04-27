Marco Mendicino

Marco Mendicino 

 Courtesy CBC

Prior to Marco Mendicino’s Tuesday appearance before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU), rumours abounded that he would introduce new amendments to Bill C-21, or at least introduce an “evergreen” definition of “assault-style firearms”.

He did neither.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I have said before, and will again, if you think for one second this gun grab has anything to do with

Public safety, first pull for head out of your rear end, take a breath of fresh air, then have a look around, when firearms could be bought, even before tags advent of the “FAC” card, you where far safer than you are today. So since the Liberals started controlling “Firearms” you are more likely to die from an illegal one toady than you where 10-20-50 years ago. Everything a Liberal government has done is to disarm law abiding firearms owners, if their attacks on is worked, well, we would be far safer today than we have ever been, but the facts don’t show that, the facts show we are a close to a lawless society, crime

Is rampant, drugs are everywhere, homeless people litter our streets, gangs shoot at us on a nightly basis, so if taking firearms from law abiding owners worked, why hasn’t crime vanished? We have had an FAC, a POL, a PAL, an RPAL, an actual firearms registry, and every step of this liberal agenda has done nothing but increase the violence, and illegal firearms sales in Canada. leaf Al firearms owners are not the problem, facts point this out, criminals are the problem, but that’s hard work to stop them, and Liberals don’t like hard work.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Welcome to Fascist Canada; a country where ONE MAN, on a whim, can take away your rights, freedoms and property.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is not worth the paper it is written on.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Liberal communists have no evidence to support most of their policies! No evidence that the vaccine works, in fact there is evidence that the vaccine kills. No evidence that masks work, in fact there is evidence that masks do more harm. No evidence that lockdowns work, in fact there is evidence that lockdowns do more harm. No evidence that the gun confiscation or new gun laws work. And of course there is no evidence that there are more than 2 genders, it’s a known fact there are only 2 male and female! I could go on and on and on! Liberal communists have got to have the lowest IQ! Of course the parasites in charge are doing all of this for control, depopulation and a 1 world government to enslave humanity!

dave_656
dave_656

It's nice to see MP's pushing back on this garbage. These spineless Liberal cowards must be stopped.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

That fat serial liar, Marco, never once behaved as if he was a minister of the crown for all Canadians...instead, he has acted as if he only represents the leftist urban feminist anti-gun groups...Marco is a disgrace to his office and should resign...

