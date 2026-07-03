Opinion

BERNARDO: Licenced gun owners get the paperwork — criminals get the headlines

As police battle extortion gangs, repeat offenders and illegal firearms, the Liberal government's gun confiscation program targets Canadians who already follow the law.
Licenced gun owners get the paperwork — criminals get the headlines
Licenced gun owners get the paperwork — criminals get the headlinesImage courtesy of CSSA
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Organized Crime
Gun Grab
Repeat Offenders
Opinion
Opinion Column
Illegal Firearms
extortion gangs
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