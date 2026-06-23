Opinion

BERNARDO: More popular than hockey — yet declared un-Canadian?

Millions of licenced firearm owners participate in a lawful culture built on safety, discipline, and responsibility. Calling them ‘un-Canadian’ says more about political arrogance than Canadian values.
More popular than hockey
More popular than hockeyImage courtesy of CSSA
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