Opinion

BERNARDO: Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer refused the simple answer, but confirmed the risk

Behind vague answers from the CFO lies a clear warning. Miss the October deadline, and your licence — and freedom — could be at risk.
Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer refused the simple answer, but confirmed the risk
Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer refused the simple answer, but confirmed the riskImage courtesy of CSSA
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Ontario
Chief Firearms Officer
Firearms
Doug Ford
Gun Grab
Opinion
Opinion Column

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