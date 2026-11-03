Opinion

BERNARDO: Ottawa claims there are no ‘enforcement targets’ — read the fine print

The countdown has begun for Canadian sport shooters as the federal registry prepares to hand over names to local law enforcement.
Ottawa claims there are no ‘enforcement targets’ — read the fine print
Ottawa claims there are no ‘enforcement targets’ — read the fine printImage courtesy of CSSA
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Ottawa
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Gun Grab
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