Opinion

BERNARDO: Ottawa’s new bail rules take effect — now comes the accountability test

Mark Carney’s Liberal government claims Canada’s bail system is tougher, but passing legislation without enforcing prohibition orders won’t end ‘catch and release.’
Ottawa’s new bail rules take effect — now comes the accountability test
Ottawa’s new bail rules take effect — now comes the accountability testImage courtesy of CSSA
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Liberal Government
Bail
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Bail and Sentencing Reform Act
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