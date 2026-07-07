BERNARDO: Paper bans, real bullets — the deadly delusion of Canada’s firearm prohibitions

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.Canadians are told that public safety depends on adding more restrictions to licenced firearm owners.Two recent Winnipeg Police Service cases raise a more practical question.What happens when court-ordered firearm prohibition orders already exist, release conditions are already imposed, and police still find illegal firearms on people already subject to these restrictions?On July 1, Winnipeg police announced charges against two men after a downtown shooting that occurred in March.Both accused are charged with a host of charges that include possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. One was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.Firearm prohibition orders are not meaningless, but after-the-fact charges are not the same thing as crime prevention.A day earlier, Winnipeg police seized a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, stolen property, and other weapons.One accused was charged with multiple drug offences and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and three counts of failing to comply with a release-order condition.These two Winnipeg cases don’t prove that every prohibition order fails or that police missed an intervention, but they’re not isolated curiosities either.In the past 30 days, our review found that 24 people arrested for other offences were also charged with 55 counts of breaching firearm prohibition orders..That shows police are still dealing with cases where illegal firearm allegations collide with existing court-ordered restrictions.This is where the public-safety debate should spend more time.The Wrong TargetFederal firearm policy puts enormous emphasis on licenced owners: the national handgun freeze, expanded firearm prohibitions, and the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program.The Government of Canada says more than 2,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms have been prohibited since May 2020, and that owners must dispose of or deactivate affected firearms before the amnesty ends or risk criminal liability.That’s a political policy choice, not a “stop violent offenders” choice.Ottawa can’t control every bail decision, provincial prosecution, or police investigation, but it can stop treating restrictions on identifiable, licenced owners as though they answer the separate problem of criminals possessing firearms unlawfully while already under court orders.Licenced owners are visible to the system because they comply with it, but visibility is not the same thing as risk.A serious violent crime strategy would ask more concrete questions.Are police able to identify and investigate high-risk prohibited persons before the next offence?Are firearm prohibition orders being paired with practical enforcement plans in the highest-risk cases?.Are prosecutors and courts treating alleged weapons-related breaches as warning signs, not routine administration?Those questions cross jurisdictions. Parliament writes the Criminal Code. Provinces administer justice. Police investigate. Crown prosecutors make case-by-case decisions. Judges decide on release and sentencing under the law.That complexity is not an excuse to aim policy at the easiest target.The Winnipeg cases don’t prove that licenced-owner regulations and criminal enforcement are mutually exclusive.But they do prove the need for honesty.Policy aimed at people who already identify themselves to the licencing system cannot substitute for enforcement against illegal possession, alleged breach behaviour, and criminal misuse.A prohibition order can support a charge after police make an arrest.Public safety requires asking how the highest-risk breaches can be detected earlier, handled faster, and taken more seriously before another weapon appears in another police news release.Canada does not need another debate that treats lawful firearm owners as a stand-in for serious criminal justice work.It needs a justice system that makes existing restrictions matter when they are breached.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.