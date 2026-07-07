Opinion

BERNARDO: Paper bans, real bullets — the deadly delusion of Canada’s firearm prohibitions

New crime data shows a broken justice system that relies on empty court orders while ignoring the revolving door of high-risk repeat offenders.
Gun used in Edmonton shootout
Gun used in Edmonton shootoutCourtesy EPS
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