Opinion

BERNARDO: RCMP ‘clarification’ — will the Liberal government use the military against its own citizens again?

A two-tiered Charter violation? Why the gun grab won’t apply to every province.
RCMP ‘Clarification’ — will the Liberal government use the military against its own citizens again?
RCMP ‘Clarification’ — will the Liberal government use the military against its own citizens again?Image courtesy of CSSA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Cssa
Gun Buyback
Gun Grab
Opinion
Gun Confiscation
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news