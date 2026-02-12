Opinion

BERNARDO: RCMP incompetence put 2.2 million Canadian gun owners in harm’s way and the Liberal government hid it

When the RCMP and Bill Blair hid a massive firearms registry leak from 2.2 million Canadians, they didn't just fail at IT—they handed organized crime a shopping list for your front door.
RCMP incompetence put 2.2 million Canadian gun owners in harm’s way and the Liberal government hid it
RCMP incompetence put 2.2 million Canadian gun owners in harm’s way and the Liberal government hid itImage courtesy of CSSA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Cssa
Gun Owners
Liberal Government
Bill Blair
Opinion
Ransomware
Data Breach
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news