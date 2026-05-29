Opinion

BERNARDO: Saskatchewan’s firearms appraisal service exposes Ottawa’s public safety failure

The province’s new exemption framework reveals what the Liberals’ gun laws were always about — targeting the compliant instead of the dangerous.
Saskatchewan’s firearms appraisal service exposes Ottawa’s public safety failure
Saskatchewan’s firearms appraisal service exposes Ottawa’s public safety failureImage courtesy of CSSA
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Saskatchewan Firearms Act
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