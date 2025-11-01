BERNARDO: Saskatchewan’s line in the sand — Ottawa must pay full compensation for confiscated firearms

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.As most affected firearms owners already know, Ottawa placed a funding cap on its “voluntary” Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme, saying if you wait too long to surrender your guns, you’ll get nothing.They’ve announced $742 million for compensation, but even federal officials acknowledge that this falls far short of full compensation for affected firearms owners.Saskatchewan, through legislation set to be introduced in November, is about to legislatively hold Ottawa accountable for the full financial consequences of its firearms confiscation scheme..OLDCORN: Supreme Court’s softening on child porn sentences is a national disgrace.Under provincial jurisdiction, Saskatchewan can legislate how property is valued, held, and compensated.While Ottawa can criminalize possession, it cannot sidestep the financial consequences of devaluing millions of dollars in privately owned property.This isn’t about obstruction. It’s about constitutional jurisdiction and property rights..The failed long-gun registry collapsed under the weight of its astronomical cost overruns, over $2 billion when the registry was finally repealed.Saskatchewan’s legislative strategy weaponizes this fiscal reality and puts Ottawa’s latest firearms confiscation scheme at risk of the same fate.Saskatchewan has already committed to establish “a Firearms Compensation Committee to determine the fair market value of any firearms, ammunition and related accessories being expropriated by the federal government.”.PINDER: United Nations deception – Inside the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s ‘Science’ factory.Saskatchewan’s Firearms Compensation Committee could open the doors to apply even more financial pressure on Ottawa.Estates could use the valuations from the Committee to file claims for firearms made worthless by Ottawa’s decrees. Ottawa could be forced to pay fair compensation or face decades of litigation.With each federal budget cycle, this financial pressure would mount because compensation costs wouldn’t be a one-time expense. They would be a permanent, compounding line item..If other provinces follow Saskatchewan’s lead, the federal government will face a united wall of compensation demands, not just political opposition to bad policies.That’s how you force Ottawa to account for its actions.Saskatchewan’s approach rests on constitutional jurisdiction and legal force..BINDA: BC must slam the brakes on its gas car ban.The province is also playing a smart political game. Saskatchewan doesn’t need other provinces to oppose Ottawa’s policy outright.It just needs them to demand full and fair compensation for firearms owners in their provinces.If Ontario, Quebec, and other provinces adopt a similar position, Ottawa’s underfunded confiscation scheme will collapse under its own financial weight..Provinces can also use their political capital to make federal budget support conditional on adequate compensation funding. That kind of interprovincial pressure is far more potent than angry press releases or hollow promises.Critics have already accused Saskatchewan of “selling out” or “legitimizing” Ottawa’s gun grab.But that’s a fundamental misunderstanding of Saskatchewan’s strategy..HANNAFORD: Time for the right to work in Alberta?.This proposed legislation is not about helping Ottawa confiscate firearms; it’s about making sure Ottawa pays the real cost of its actions.The reality is simple: compliance will only happen if Canadians receive fair compensation.Nobody sells their house or their car for a fraction of its value. Firearms are no different..By making compensation mandatory, Saskatchewan is protecting its citizens from uncompensated losses, while exposing Ottawa’s financial weakness and constitutional overreach.Saskatchewan isn’t declaring war on Ottawa; it’s setting the price of Ottawa’s actions.If the federal government wants to proceed with its firearms confiscation scheme, it must pay, not just politically, but financially..OLDCORN: Lukaszuk’s petition doesn’t slam the door on an independence vote.Saskatchewan is proving that provinces don’t need to defy Ottawa to fight back effectively.By anchoring its position in property rights and fiscal responsibility, it is turning the federal gun confiscation program into a political and financial liability for Mark Carney and his Liberal government.Every other province should follow Saskatchewan’s lead and do the same.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.