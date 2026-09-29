Opinion

BERNARDO: Target the criminal networks — stop blaming licenced gun owners

Targeting licenced hunters and sport shooters is easy. Dismantling criminal networks is what actually keeps Canadians safe.
Target the criminal networks
Target the criminal networksImage courtesy of CSSA
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Canada Border Services Agency
Organized Crime
Opinion
Deportations
Opinion Column
Criminal Networks
licenced gun owners
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