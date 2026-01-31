BERNARDO: The messaging war driving Canada's next gun ban

The Bondi Beach tragedy is the latest excuse Canadian gun confiscation advocate PolySeSouvient uses to tighten the noose on legal gun owners, especially hunters and sport shooters.In the aftermath of the Australian terror attack, you can see the playbook in real time.Something horrific happens overseas.Activists sprint to the nearest microphone.They demand Ottawa take more guns away from the people who already comply.First, PolySeSouvient set the messaging frame:“Police are yet to reveal which weapons were used, but a director at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said it appeared the suspects had a bolt action high-powered rifle and shotguns.”.Then they pointed the spotlight back at Canada, applauding Australia’s speed and scolding Ottawa for delays, using Justin Trudeau’s firearms confiscation compensation scheme as the lever..“While Australia has just announced a new national gun buyback program, one week after the Bondi beach shooting, #Ottawa is still dragging its feet to launch its own, promised five years ago. The Canadian assault weapons buyback program had been promised by the Trudeau gov't in 2020.”.They followed up with more “lessons” they want copied here, including restrictions tied to magazine capacity and limits on how many firearms a person may own.“While @NewSouthWales commits to reducing magazine capacity after Bondi Beach massacre, @MarkJCarney remains silent on election promise to eliminate loophole that allows sale of magazines easily modifiable to full illegal capacity.”.This messaging is far from subtle.Since a bolt action hunting rifle was used in an Australian terrorist attack, the argument becomes: We must ban bolt action rifles next.Bolt action rifles with scopes are standard hunting tools.Straight pull variants are popular because they allow for a quick follow-up shot, if necessary, but are not semi-automatic, so they are not covered by existing gun bans.PolySeSouvient’s framing quickly slid toward “sniper rifle” vibes, as if the presence of a scope turns a hunting rifle — and by implication its owner — into a villain..Then comes the sarcasm and the smirk.PolySeSouvient mocked gun owners who notice where this goes: they post about the types of guns used, then dismiss concerns that the endgame is broader bans.PolySeSouvient: Posts quotes from a news article about the types of guns used at Bondi Beach Gun Lobby: "PROOF POLY WANTS TO BAN ALL GUNS!".Their sarcasm reveals the strategy.The line between “assault style” and “hunting” rifle exists only until it becomes inconvenient.Once a criminal uses a common hunting rifle to commit murder anywhere in the world, the demand to expand the category gets louder. The definition stretches to fit the “new” narrative.Now let’s bring it home to Canada.Nathalie Provost is the co-founder of PolySeSouvient. She’s now an MP with the Prime Minister’s ear..Whatever PolySeSouvient says publicly, Nathalie Provost is demanding the Prime Minister and his Public Safety Minister do what she wants — ban and confiscate hunting rifles next.One X user said it perfectly.“There is no appeasing the @Polysesouvient beast’s hunger for gun bans.”.How Canada “Regulates” FirearmsWe already live under strict owner licencing, screening, and firearms storage regulations.We already live under a system that changes firearms classifications with the political wind.When activists exploit a foreign tragedy to demand domestic crackdowns, you are not watching evidence-based policy. You’re watching narrative warfare.Here is the bigger problem that never gets addressed. At least not honestly..Canada regulates firearms by aesthetics, not capability.Black plastic.Pistol grips.Rails.“Tactical” look.It’s a never-ending costume contest, not an honest evaluation of risk.That’s why the same core mechanics are treated differently based on furniture and finish.That is also why manufacturers scramble to redesign, rebrand, and “comply,” only to watch the goalposts move again. And again. And again..This is how industries die.This is how trust in government collapses.If public safety is truly the goal, rules should track measurable factors that actually drive capability and misuse, not how scary a firearm’s stock looks.Until that happens, activists will keep using foreign tragedies as fuel for their agenda, and compliant Canadians will keep paying the price for crimes they did not commit.You know the difference between a tool for hunting and criminal intent.Policymakers should, too.Stop letting foreign horrors become blank cheques to punish the innocent here in Canada.Evidence first.Definitions that do not mutate with headlines.Standards that target real risk without turning hunters into political collateral.We’re generations overdue for an honest conversation about firearms in this country, and we’re not going to get one while Nathalie Provost sits behind the man in the driver's seat of the Liberal government’s gun confiscation agenda, whispering her demands into his ear.