BERNARDO: When a political agenda becomes the arbiter of truth

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.The Liberal government does not make firearms policy based on evidence. It makes policy based on optics.And that shift is costing Canadians both truth and public safety.For the decades prior to 1995, firearms regulation operated on something close to consensus, shaped by data, enforcement realities, and incremental refinement.Then, in 1995, that model fractured, and it was replaced by political theatre.And when political theatrics become policy, truth takes a back seat to political narrative.The Mirage of Symbolic SafetyYou were told that gun bans, handgun sale “freezes,” and confiscating legally owned firearms from licenced gun owners were all about “public safety.”High-profile press conferences dripping with moral virtue signals replaced boots-on-the-ground action.“If we’re serious about public safety, we need policies that target criminals and not law-abiding citizens,” MP Blaine Calkins wrote.The Macdonald-Laurier Institute’s report Off Target lays all this out with uncomfortable precision.“There is no evidence these bans reduce violence in Canada.”.Since 1995, Canada has shifted from evidence-informed regulation to sweeping, executive-driven decisions that prioritize narrative over measurable outcomes.The result is predictable.Policies aimed at the most visible group, licenced, law-abiding gun owners, while the actual drivers of violence operate largely untouched.That is not safety. That is misdirection.The Weaponization of LanguageStart with the phrase: “assault-style weapon.”Style.Not function. Not capability. Style.The report calls this out for what it is — a tacit admission that firearms classification is based on appearance rather than mechanical reality.This is not a technical category. It is a political construct built on public confusion.Civilian semi-automatic firearms were deliberately conflated with military automatic weapons..That distinction matters. One fires a single round per trigger pull. The other fires multiple rounds per trigger pull.That deliberate confusion became leverage.And leverage became law.When language is engineered to produce a conclusion, policy is no longer anchored in truth. It is anchored in persuasion.Policy by Tragedy, Not EvidenceThe 2020 Order-in-Council and the 2022 handgun freeze were both introduced in the immediate aftermath of high-profile tragedies.That’s not a coincidence. That’s strategy.But here is where facts matter, and the narrative-driven policy breaks down.The Nova Scotia mass murderer did not use legally acquired Canadian firearms. They were smuggled from the United States.The handgun sales freeze was introduced after a tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, not Canada.So the unavoidable question is this..If the firearms used to commit these heinous crimes did not originate from the legal market, why are licenced, vetted legal gun owners the scapegoats?The answer is both straightforward and uncomfortable.A narrative does not require logical alignment with the facts; it requires emotional alignment with the audience.The findings are not ambiguous. They all point in the same direction.There is no evidence that these bans reduce violence in Canada.There is no evidence that the handgun sales freeze improves public safety.And law enforcement is not focused on licenced owners. They are focused on smuggling networks and privately manufactured firearms.That’s not a policy gap.That’s a policy failure.The Reality Every Politician Avoids: The Iron PipelineAsk frontline officers what actually drives crime with guns in Canada, and they won’t point to licenced owners..They’ll point to smuggling, to privately manufactured firearms, and to organized networks feeding criminal demand — The Iron Pipeline.Smuggled firearms can command markups exceeding 1,000% once inside Canada.It’s a profit engine moving illegal firearms across the border into criminal markets.And while that system grows more sophisticated, policy diverts attention elsewhere.Money flows into so-called “buyback programs,” administrative sales freezes, and ever-expanding classifications based on looks, not function.Meanwhile, enforcement gaps grow.Every dollar spent chasing symbolic political wins is a dollar not spent disrupting real criminal supply chains.Collateral Damage No One Wants to CountYou’re told these policies are harmless if you follow the law. That claim does not hold up under scrutiny.And when policy targets the wrong problem, the damage does not stay theoretical.These politically-motivated policies carry real, measurable consequences..Indigenous communities face restrictions on tools essential for subsistence and safety in remote regions.Rural Canadians are treated as policy problems, not stakeholders.Small businesses absorb massive inventory losses overnight, with losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.Competitive shooting sports are effectively dismantled.Cultural and historical practices are quietly eroded.This is not theoretical harm.It’s structural, it’s intentional, and it deepens a fracture already visible throughout Canada: urban versus rural.The policy class versus the working class.The report plainly warns that these policies are “deepening social divisions” while delivering “diminishing returns” on safety.That’s the cost of governing by optics, by political agendas, while ignoring the facts..Do We Govern By Truth or Political Theatre?You can have a policy that signals virtue, or you can have a policy that reduces violence.You can’t assume they are the same.Right now, Canada is drowning in political theatre. The only “visible action” satisfies a political narrative while ignoring the underlying reality.If public safety is the goal, then precision must replace agenda-driven symbolism and political theatre.Canada is at a decision point.Continue down the path of symbolic policy, and the result is entirely predictable: more division, more wasted resources, and no measurable improvement in public safety.Or return to evidence-based governance, where policy targets criminals, not compliant citizens.Because when the government replaces evidence with narrative, it doesn’t just miss the mark.It chooses the wrong target.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.