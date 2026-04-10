Opinion

BERNARDO: When a political agenda becomes the arbiter of truth

While smuggled firearms fuel violent crime, Ottawa keeps targeting law-abiding gun owners. Here's why that's not a mistake — it's a strategy.
When a political agenda becomes the arbiter of truth
When a political agenda becomes the arbiter of truthImage courtesy of CSSA
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Firearms
Illegal Guns
Organized Crime
Gun Grab
Opinion
Smuggled Guns
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