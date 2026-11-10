Opinion

BERNARDO: When Cabinet bans by decree, who enforces Parliament’s limits?

Calling a ban public safety does not make it lawful, and the Supreme Court must test that claim.
Who holds Cabinet to Parliament’s limits when it bans firearms by decree?
Who holds Cabinet to Parliament’s limits when it bans firearms by decree?Image courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cabinet
Supreme Court Of Canada
Gun Grab
Gun Ban
Opinion
Opinion Column