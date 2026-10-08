Opinion

BERNARDO: When police forget a loaded handgun, is a 15-day pay suspension enough?

A 15-day pay suspension is not enough for leaving a lethal weapon in a busy shopping centre.
Loaded Gun
Loaded GunImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Peel Regional Police
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