Opinion

BERNARDO: While criminal gangs fire hundreds of rounds at homes — Ottawa targets law-abiding gun owners

Police investigations reveal a growing network of extortion and smuggling operations moving illegal firearms across Canada, raising questions about why the Liberal government remains focused on licenced firearms owners instead of violent criminals.
Illegal Gun Crisis
Illegal Gun CrisisImage courtesy of CSSA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Criminals
Illegal Guns
Organized Crime
Gun Grab
Opinion
Opinion Column
criminal gangs
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news