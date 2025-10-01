BERNARDO: Why police forces must refuse Ottawa’s firearms confiscation scheme

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.The federal government’s Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme is not about public safety. It’s about control, optics, and votes.Canadians aren’t stupid.They know the difference between chasing violent criminals and harassing law-abiding sport shooters.They know the difference between disarming criminal gangs and confiscating rifles from hunters.If police forces bow down to Ottawa’s agenda, they risk shredding the trust that gives their badges legitimacy..OLDCORN: Truth and Reconciliation Day: A national farce masquerading as mourning.When police officers become pawns in political theatre, their credibility collapses.No Framework. No Answers. No Integrity.Police chiefs across Ontario admit that there's no clarity, no funding plan, and no logistics to Ottawa's gun confiscation scheme.Durham Police weren't even given the opportunity to ask questions..Mark Campbell, president of Ontario's Chiefs of Police Association, said it best."Lawfully owned rifles aren't driving gang violence or crime. Smuggled handguns are."Yet Ottawa wants police to ignore violent criminals with illegal guns so they can seize shotguns from duck blinds and hunting rifles from deer stands.That's not public safety. That's political cosplay."We do not have the staffing, storage capacity, or resources required to participate [in the gun confiscation scheme]," said Deputy Chief Andrew Harvie of Brockville.Police already battle violent crime, fentanyl deaths, and mental health calls with too few boots on the ground.Diverting them to deal with tens of thousands of confiscated rifles and process mountains of "compensation" claims is a dangerous misuse of scarce police resources.Every police officer wasted on this confiscation scheme is one less police officer out there stopping drug traffickers, breaking up gun smuggling rings, or saving lives.Toronto Police said their priority is stopping criminals with illegal guns, not confiscating legally-owned firearms from licenced gun owners..If police forces stop chasing criminals and start raiding the homes of law-abiding firearms owners, the fallout will be brutal.Rural communities will feel targeted.Hunters, farmers, and target shooters will feel betrayed because the message will be unmistakable.Police no longer serve the people they are sworn to protect.They serve politicians and their political whims.Even the confiscation's architect doesn't believe in the scheme.Minister Gary Anandasangaree himself admitted in a leaked audio recording that enforcement would be impossible.If the confiscation scheme's champion doesn't believe in it, why should frontline police officers put their integrity on the line?Alberta and Saskatchewan already refused to impose Ottawa's hair-brained scheme. Not the true value of your firearm. Just some amount the government decrees is "enough.".There is no upside for police forces because there is no public safety benefit to this confiscation scheme.Violent criminals will still have their illegal guns.Gang members will still have their illegal guns.Smugglers will still bring in more illegal guns.But those pesky hunters, farmers, and sport shooters?The government is committed to confiscating their legally-owned firearms in exchange for a paltry 20 pieces of silver.Police are sworn to serve the public, not the government of the day.Their obligation to actual public safety measures is clear..Pursue gun smugglers and other criminals.Dismantle drug-dealing gangs to protect our citizens.Choke off the flow of illegal firearms from the United States to help keep Canadian streets safe.Seizing hunting rifles from farmers or target rifles from sport shooters can never accomplish these goals, and any politician who claims otherwise is lying.When law enforcement kneels to political whims, every community loses because trust is broken.When police anchor themselves in truth and defend it courageously, they protect both public safety and the rule of law..And on that day, they have the support of citizens, as they should.We urge every police force across Canada to stand firm and say "NO" to Ottawa's firearms confiscation scheme.Refuse to be willing props in Prime Minister Carney's gun confiscation photo ops.Protecting Canadians from criminal violence is your duty and your role, not confiscating firearms from Uncle Joe and Aunt Nellie.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association. 