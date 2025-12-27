Opinion

BERNARDO: Why Saskatchewan’s Bill 42 matters — even if you don’t own a firearm

When Ottawa changes the law, Saskatchewan is rewriting the power dynamic and demanding accountability.
Why Saskatchewan’s Bill 42 matters
Why Saskatchewan’s Bill 42 mattersImage courtesy of CSSA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Firearms
Gun Grab
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news